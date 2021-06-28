ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

