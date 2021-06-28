Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $64.37 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $64,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $42,531,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NCR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

