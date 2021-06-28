Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $60,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

