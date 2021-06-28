Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,036,618 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036,618 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of KeyCorp worth $57,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

