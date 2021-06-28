Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 84,583 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,583 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $69,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

