Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

