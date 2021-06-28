Clever DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,850.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,850.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

