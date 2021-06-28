Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $64,481,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

