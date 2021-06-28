CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $147.14 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

