Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cogent Communications worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.36 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.