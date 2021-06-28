Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1,029.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth $9,338,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth $252,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth $3,035,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 1,044.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Coherent by 8,155.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $263.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

