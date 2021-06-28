Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $128,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

