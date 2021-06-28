Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. 1,649,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 669,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

