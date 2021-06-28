CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in CommScope by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,332. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

