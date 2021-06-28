Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $76.07. 200,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,011. Community Bank System has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

