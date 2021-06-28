Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.