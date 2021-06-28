COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

CMPS opened at $33.49 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

