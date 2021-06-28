Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.