Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,111,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,113,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $237.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $462.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.84. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.