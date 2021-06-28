Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,359,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $313.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.34 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.21. The company has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.