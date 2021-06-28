ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

