Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

