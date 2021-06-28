Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $226.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $211.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

