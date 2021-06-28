Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE:CLR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

