Contrasting QuoteMedia (QMCI) and The Competition

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS: QMCI) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuoteMedia to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

This table compares QuoteMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15% QuoteMedia Competitors -147.61% -11.54% 1.22%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuoteMedia Competitors 1115 5688 10583 308 2.57

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.80%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia’s peers have a beta of 3.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million -$640,000.00 -17.03 QuoteMedia Competitors $2.84 billion $334.13 million -212.36

QuoteMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.