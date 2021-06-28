Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $132.72, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

