Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $132.72, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.
Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
