Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

