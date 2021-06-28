COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 775.8% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,624,600 shares, an increase of 775.8% from the May 31st total of 1,555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 404.3 days.

Separately, HSBC raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

