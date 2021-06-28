COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, July 6th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CICOF opened at $2.51 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. COSCO SHIPPING presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.