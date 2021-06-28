Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,482 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 309,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Stryker by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $261.53. 6,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $172.35 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

