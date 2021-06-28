Covington Capital Management Acquires 3,691 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

