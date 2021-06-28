Covington Capital Management Buys 1,796 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90. The company has a market cap of $972.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

