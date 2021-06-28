Covington Capital Management Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $244.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

