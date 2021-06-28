Covington Capital Management Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.57.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.