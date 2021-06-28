Cream (CRM) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $40,650.65 and $21.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,639.53 or 1.00130687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00383822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.22 or 0.00850498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00379528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

