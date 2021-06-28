Credit Suisse AG Has $72.08 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $72,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

