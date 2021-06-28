Credit Suisse AG Purchases 256,706 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $80,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.