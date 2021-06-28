Credit Suisse AG Sells 136,041 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of First Republic Bank worth $59,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $188.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.37. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

