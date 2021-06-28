Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $209.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $210.46 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $880.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $29,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,093. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

