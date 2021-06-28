Critical Contrast: Stellantis (STLA) vs. The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.96 Stellantis Competitors $52.25 billion $1.85 billion 38.66

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 920 2289 2607 148 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.70% 2.32% -0.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

