Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,150. The firm has a market cap of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.