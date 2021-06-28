Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,150. The firm has a market cap of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

