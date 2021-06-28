Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Tops $974,944.12

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $974,944.12 and approximately $75,097.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,574,951 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

