Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.30

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Cutera alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.