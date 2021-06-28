CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $20.93. 426,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,206. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

