Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €88.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.07 ($103.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €1.08 ($1.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €77.77 ($91.49). 2,105,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a one year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.