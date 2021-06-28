Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €77.77 ($91.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.07. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

