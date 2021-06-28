Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given “Hold” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.