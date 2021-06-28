Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 6th

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

DASTY opened at $245.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

