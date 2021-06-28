Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 6th

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.
DASTY opened at $245.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.