Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $380.66 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $384.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

