Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $41.61

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $40.45. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

